16.06.2019 22:00:00
New Vehicle Maintenance Offers Now Available at Matt Castrucci Mazda
DAYTON, Ohio, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Dayton area are currently able to take advantage of several car care coupons at Matt Castrucci Mazda. These incentives can be accessed at the dealership's website, http://www.mattcastruccimazda.com. Current offers include a mid-week special, a wheel alignment discount and savings on Mazda accessories. These incentives are valid up to July 7th, 2019.
Genuine Mazda accessories are available at Matt Castrucci Mazda for 15% off with the use of a coupon. Mazda offers numerous official accessories for their models, including license plate frames, mirror caps, splash guards, cargo nets, first aid kits and all-weather floor mats. Matt Castrucci Mazda offers professional installation services to ensure that these accessories are installed with expertise.
Another offer Mazda owners can take advantage of is a four-wheel alignment special. Poor wheel alignment has a negative impact on tire lifespan and fuel economy. To address this issue, Matt Castrucci Mazda's alignment service includes an inspection (and adjustment, if needed) of the vehicle's caster, camber, toe-in, suspension, steering linkage tire wear and tire pressure. Using this discount, drivers can save $20 on alignment service.
Mazda owners who go in for vehicle service on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday are eligible to receive a mid-week discount of 10% off. This discount can also be used for purchasing replacement Mazda parts at a reduced rate.
Drivers interested in learning more about these and other ongoing Mazda offers can contact Matt Castrucci Mazda staff by calling 866-783-8636. Matt Castrucci Mazda features a wide selection of new and pre-owned Mazda models in addition to a variety of vehicle services. The dealership's well-trained team of automotive technicians has years of experience working with customers to ensure that their vehicle is maintained properly.
