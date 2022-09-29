|
New Vehicle Sales Expected to Dip Slightly in Q3, According to Edmunds
Analysts say challenging market conditions, growing economic uncertainty are offsetting gradual improvements within semiconductor supply chain
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 3,393,988 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2022, which will be a 0.9% decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 2.7% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022.
"Sales are expected to be down in the third quarter, but they won't be in free fall," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "Although inventory levels should slowly pick up as improvements are made to the microchip supply chain, additional headwinds such as rising interest rates, inflation and looming economic uncertainty threaten to offset much of this progress. Consumer confidence could deflate moving forward, but automakers and dealers can at least always count on necessity-based vehicle purchases keeping the industry afloat."
Edmunds analysts advise consumers who need to make a vehicle purchase in the near future to take a much more pragmatic approach than they might have in years past.
"Car shoppers must factor in rising inflation and interest rates as part of their budget," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights. "Most Americans are probably used to upsizing or upscaling whenever making a new car purchase, but it's more realistic to expect a reduction in your disposable income for the foreseeable future. Try to stay within the same vehicle parameters and cost because, once you sign the paperwork, your monthly car payment is set."
SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER
SALES VOLUME
2022 Q3 Forecast
2021 Q3 Sales
2022 Q2 Sales
Change from 2021 Q3
Change from 2022 Q2
GM
559,411
448,826
582,646
24.6 %
-4.0 %
Toyota
516,970
566,005
531,107
-8.7 %
-2.7 %
Ford
472,030
400,853
483,744
17.8 %
-2.4 %
Stellantis
393,362
420,932
413,015
-6.5 %
-4.8 %
Hyundai/Kia
391,261
370,538
381,500
5.6 %
2.6 %
Honda
222,696
345,914
239,789
-35.6 %
-7.1 %
Nissan
152,545
198,552
183,171
-23.2 %
-16.7 %
VW/Audi
147,219
132,706
117,929
10.9 %
24.8 %
Industry
3,393,988
3,425,740
3,487,619
-0.9 %
-2.7 %
MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER
Market Share
2022 Q3 Forecast
2021 Q3 Sales
2022 Q2 Sales
Change from 2021 Q3
Change from 2022 Q2
GM
16.5 %
13.1 %
16.7 %
25.8 %
-1.3 %
Toyota
15.2 %
16.5 %
15.2 %
-7.8 %
0.0 %
Ford
13.9 %
11.7 %
13.9 %
18.9 %
0.3 %
Stellantis
11.6 %
12.3 %
11.8 %
-5.7 %
-2.1 %
Hyundai/Kia
11.5 %
10.8 %
10.9 %
6.6 %
5.4 %
Honda
6.6 %
10.1 %
6.9 %
-35.0 %
-4.6 %
Nissan
4.5 %
5.8 %
5.3 %
-22.5 %
-14.4 %
VW/Audi
4.3 %
3.9 %
3.4 %
12.0 %
28.3 %
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
