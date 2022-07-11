Engineers benefit from boosted performance and Python® interface integration

BERLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new version of data analysis software imc FAMOS 2022 from manufacturer imc Test & Measurement, a brand of Axiometrix Solutions, now integrates a Python® interface and supports parallel processing for modern multi-core PC architectures.

imc FAMOS offers professional tools for the visualization and analysis of test and measurement data from a variety of data sources, import formats and creates print-ready reports. Test engineers, technicians and researchers benefit from increased performance and extended capabilities interfacing with programming languages and databases in test and measurement applications, which are also supporting data science.

The new interface to the popular programming language Python® allows imc FAMOS users to derive an advantage from the large Python® open-source community, to integrate thousands of ready-to-use algorithms and to further process, transform and visualize data. The new parallel processing feature makes optimum use of multi-core PC hardware.

In addition, the new 2022-version features an improved FFT spectrum analysis that overcomes block size limitations. The featured "group functions" have been enhanced: a concept that facilitates applying the execution of complex analysis functions upon whole groups of signals or variables.

Stefan Hippe, Head of imc FAMOS software development, outlines the improvements of the new version:

"With the 2022 version we respond to our customer's frequent requests to support important programming languages which are particularly popular in the fast-growing machine learning community."

A free 30-day-trial version of imc FAMOS 2022 and more information is available here

https://go.imc-tm.com/New-in-imc-Famos-2022.

About imc Test & Measurement GmbH

imc Test & Measurement (Berlin) manufactures innovative solutions for test and measurement in research, development, service and production.

It caters to customers in automotive and mechanical engineering and in the railway, aerospace and energy industry worldwide. imc sensors, data acquisition systems and software as well as its integrated solutions enable its users to validate prototypes, optimize products, monitor processes and to gain insights from measurement data in mobile or in stationary applications.

imc Test & Measurement is part of Axiometrix Solutions, a leading test solutions provider comprised of globally-recognized measurement brands, including Audio Precision and GRAS Sound & Vibration.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855137/IMC_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855138/IMC_FAMOS_2022.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-version-of-data-analysis-software-imc-famos-2022-301582392.html

SOURCE IMC Test and Measurement GmbH