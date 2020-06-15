ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators has released a new video highlighting the indispensable role of the tugboat, towboat and barge industry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial mariners, who are considered part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce, are continuing to deliver cargoes across America and make vital contributions to the nation's economy and security while navigating the challenges of this difficult time. AWO produced the short video, The Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry: Helping America Navigate COVID-19, to help tell that story.

"Many people don't see a tugboat or towboat in their daily lives, but our industry is still hard at work, delivering crucial commodities and making a real contribution to our nation's security and prosperity," explained Jennifer Carpenter, AWO's President & CEO. "The response of the men and women of American maritime to the challenge of COVID-19 has shined a bright light on their long-standing resilience and adaptability. Our goal with this video is to draw attention to their hard work toward keeping America supplied and safe."

You can watch the full video here.

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the national trade association representing the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, which operates on the rivers, the Great Lakes, and along the coasts and in the harbors of the United States. Barge transportation serves the nation as the safest, most environmentally friendly and most economical mode of freight transportation.

www.americanwaterways.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-video-highlights-essential-tugboat-towboat-and-barge-industry-during-covid-19-pandemic-301077020.html

SOURCE American Waterways Operators