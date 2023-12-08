Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.12.2023

NEW VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING IN MICHIGAN

OKEMOS, Mich., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) unveils a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in Michigan. The comprehensive consumer platform allows Michigan homebuyers the capability to browse, select, tour, and shop for manufactured homes and modular homes for sale statewide.

MMHA's new website, www.michhome.org will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Michigan's manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities, and even take 3D tours of new homes available for sale.

"We understand that people generally start their home buying experience online," said John Lindley, MMHA's President and CEO. "This unique online experience will allow Michigan consumers to focus on what they really want and need while shopping for a new home or community to fit their lifestyle and budget."

About The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home with its members. MMHA is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media and government about the quality, affordability, design, and beauty of the homes.

This new site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com.

Contact:John Lindley
(517) 349-3300

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-virtual-marketplace-for-manufactured-housing-in-michigan-302009632.html

SOURCE The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association

