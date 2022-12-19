New Wagoneer Equipped with the Powerful and Efficient Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 Wins Four Wheeler '2023 SUV of the Year'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Wagoneer earns highest honor from leading 4x4 authority

Four Wheeler judges evaluated new SUVs during a full week of testing, including track testing and on- and off-road evaluation to determine the Wagoneer equipped with the all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 as 2023 SUV of the Year

The Hurricane twin-turbo engine sets the benchmark for power and efficiency in large SUV segment with 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque

The award-winning engine achieves its V-8-rivaling performance while being up to 15% more efficient than larger engines

2023 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe earns second place in the 2023 Four Wheeler competition

Jeep® brand is the most awarded brand during the competition's 50-year run

The 2023 Wagoneer, equipped with the all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 and rugged Advanced All Terrain Group, is the Four Wheeler 2023 SUV of the Year. During the competition's 50-year tenure, the Jeep® brand's award-winning SUV lineup has secured the most awards overall, including last year's award recipient, the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 – the quickest, fastest and most powerful Wrangler yet.

Four Wheeler's SUV of the Year competition, open to all-new or significantly revised SUVs for the upcoming model year, culminates in the annual award judged by the editors of the 4x4 enthusiast publication.

Four Wheeler's weeklong testing regimen includes track testing, including 0-60 and quarter-mile acceleration times, and 60-0 braking distance; and on- and off-road evaluation in the mountains and deserts of Southern California. Vehicles are subjected to a variety of off-road conditions, including sand, rocky trails, loose-surface trails, rutted backroads, loose dirt hill climbs, mud, snow, and ice. Night driving was also integrated into the competition to gauge the performance of each vehicle's lighting equipment. According to Four Wheeler editors, the 2023 Wagoneer earned its place as this year's SUV of the year.

"You might not look at the luxurious and plus-sized Wagoneer and realize all the capability that is lurking beneath its contemporary sheet metal, but it's there," said Sean P. Holman, Four Wheeler Content Director. "The big Wagoneer is going to get the family down the road in comfort and style and right past the trailhead. The traction control is exceptional, the suspension supple, and that new I-6 engine is a powerhouse of torque and refinement. We didn't go into the test thinking the Wagoneer would win, but it earned every vote thanks to how well it did everything we asked of it."

"Four Wheeler's comprehensive 2023 SUV of the Year testing proved that Stellantis has eloquently achieved the elusive task of creating a full-size SUV that can dominate challenging terrain including rocky trails, mud, and snow," said Ken Brubaker, Editor, Four Wheeler. "We found the Wagoneer's Hurricane twin-turbo engine to be a powerhouse, the vehicle's on-road manners are impeccable, and the fit and finish is superb. The Wagoneer demonstrated that it's worthy of wearing the storied Wagoneer nameplate and the 2023 Four Wheeler SUV of the Year crown."

"Historically speaking, the vehicle that wins Four Wheeler's SUV of the Year is rarely the one that is expected at the onset. This has once again been proven to be the case with the 2023 Wagoneer sneaking in and taking the prize from the more outwardly off-road oriented competitors," said Jason Gonderman, Editor, Truck Trend. "The Wagoneer combines a quiet and comfortable cabin with legendary off-road pedigree and the hardware to back it up. Opting for the company's phenomenal new twin-turbocharged I-6 engine makes the package truly irresistible."

Judges included the full MotorTrend Truck & Off-Road Group staff, who have decades of experience working on various truck and 4x4 brands including Four Wheeler, 4-Wheel & Off-Road, Jp, Diesel Power and Truck Trend.

"The Jeep brand is built on more than 80 years of class-leading 4x4 capability, and the new Wagoneer expands that legendary capability to the large SUV segment," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep Brand North America. "To earn the prestigious title of Four Wheeler SUV of the Year for the second year in a row and the 18th time overall is a testament to our core values of delivering Freedom, Adventure, Authenticity and Passion to our Jeep customers, and now our Wagoneer customers, by giving them the capability to truly go anywhere and do anything. The Four Wheeler SUV of the Year test is unmatched, and we're truly honored to be recognized by a team of avid and expert off-roaders who truly understand 4x4 capability."

The Jeep brand has secured more 'Four Wheeler SUV of the Year' titles than any automotive manufacturer during the competition's 50-year run. Awarded Jeep and Wagoneer vehicles include:

2023 Wagoneer

2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel

2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

2013 Jeep Wrangler Moab JK

2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JK

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland WK2

2007 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JK

2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland WJ

1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee WJ

1997 Jeep Cherokee XJ

1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ

1986 Jeep Comanche

1984 Jeep Cherokee XJ

1974 Jeep Cherokee

"Four Wheeler's tests and staff have long been the industry's benchmark for proving out 4x4 capability," Morrison added. "And at the Jeep brand, we are honored to have the most Four Wheeler wins."

Hurricane Twin Turbo: More Power, Less Emissions

The all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 delivers more horsepower, more torque and less emissions than many competitors' naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.

Standard on Wagoneer Series II and Wagoneer Series III, the Hurricane twin-turbo engine sets the benchmark for power and efficiency in the large SUV segment with 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque. Additionally, the engine achieves its V-8-rivaling performance while being up to 15% more efficient than larger engines. In fact, the Wagoneer's Hurricane Twin Turbo engine achieves up to 24 mpg highway.

The inherently smooth running inline-6 engine employs state-of-the-art engineering and technologies that include two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers for rapid response to throttle inputs, plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface and high-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is one part of Stellantis' commitment to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving Net Carbon Zero by 2038. Those goals are key elements of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

2023 Wagoneer: The premium extension of the Jeep® brand

The 2023 Wagoneer, designed and engineered to compete in the heart of the large SUV segment, appeals to the classic, ever-growing American family and the couple that has it all. Creating an adventure with the ability to seat up to eight passengers and carry everything that comes with them is what the Wagoneer experience is all about.

A best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs. allows for almost any toy to be towed while occupants sit comfortably inside, enjoying gracefully integrated advanced technology and connectivity.

The Wagoneer lineup offers first-rate driving dynamics and composed 4x4 capability. Standard on all Wagoneer 4x4 models, the class-leading Selec-Terrain System provides up to five modes (auto, sport, rock, snow, sand/mud) and allows customers to choose the on- and off-road setting for optimum 4x4 performance. This feature electronically coordinates up to 12 different powertrain, braking, 4x4 torque split and suspension systems, including throttle control, transmission shift, transfer case, Hill-descent Control and Selec-Speed Control.

The Advanced All Terrain Group, available on Wagoneer Series II, amplifies the vehicle's legendary capability by adding aggressive off-road wheels and tires, two-speed transfer case, 3.92 rear axle ratio, chrome tow hooks, removable rear tow hooks, electronic limited-slip differential, Quadra-Lift air suspension system, front suspension skid plate, fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate and Selec-Speed Control.

The Wagoneer's interior exudes refinement and elegance, offering a spacious third row as standard with seating for up to eight. Leading-edge technologies, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system, head-up display, 360-degree surround view, up to 50 inches of total screen surface, available Amazon Fire TV Built-In and industry-first McIntosh audio system, offer an unmatched selection of premium interior features.

The epitome of American artisanship, the 2023 Wagoneer is available in the following models: Wagoneer, Series II, Carbide and Series III. Grand Wagoneer is available in Grand Wagoneer, Series II, Obsidian, Series III and Series III Obsidian.

