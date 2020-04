KUNGÄLV, Sweden, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In view of the current situation and the increased uncertainty for the economic development due to the spread of the corona virus, the Board of Directors of New Wave Group has decided to withdraw the previous proposal of a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share and instead proposes no dividend.

The Board has further decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting in order to reduce the risk of spread of the corona virus. The AGM was originally scheduled to be held on May 13, but it will instead take place on June 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Kosta Boda Art Hotel in Kosta.

Gothenburg on April 2, 2020

New Wave Group AB (publ)

Torsten Jansson, CEO

This information is information that New Wave Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at 12.45 p.m. CET on April 2, 2020.

For More Information, Please Contact:

CEO and Group CEO

Torsten Jansson

Phone: +46-31-712-89-01

E-mail: torsten.jansson@nwg.se

CFO

Lars Jönsson

Phone: +46-31-712-89-12

E-mail: lars.jonsson@nwg.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/new-wave-group/r/new-wave-group-proposes-no-dividend-and-postpones-the-agm,c3079887

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/932/3079887/1223236.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-group-proposes-no-dividend-and-postpones-the-agm-301034067.html

SOURCE New Wave Group