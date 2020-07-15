New West Energy Services Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSXV: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced its first quarter 2020 financial results.

ACCOUNTING TREATMENT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

NWE completed on August 6, 2019 a reorganization where it discontinued its fluid transportation operations in Grande Prairie and, going forward, will focus on vacuum and water truck services out of Medicine Hat, as well as environmental services out of the company's headquarters in Calgary. As such, NWE's financial results distinguish between continuing and discontinued operations.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Continuing operations revenue was $1,892,471 in the three months ended March 31, 2020 , compared to $3,196,071 in the same period the year prior. This reduction was due mostly to a decrease in drilling activity, especially in March when winter projects ended early due to the effects of Covid-19 and the collapse in oil prices.





as there were no operations during the time period, and were in same period the year prior. Normalized EBITDAC was $263,168 in the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $651,369 in the same period last year.

The oil and gas industry in Western Canada experienced a reduction in activity in 2019 due primarily to producers delaying their capital spending programs, or even shifting them outside of Alberta, due to lack of market access, continued infrastructure constraints and production restrictions on oil from the Government of Alberta's mandated curtailment rules.

In 2020, like other junior energy services companies in Western Canada, NWE's revenues have been materially impacted by reduced capital spending by producers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and record low oil prices. As a result, NWE has aggressively moved to reduce costs and seek all avenues for governmental assistance. There remains significant uncertainty with respect to the recovery of the Western Canadian oil and gas industry, generally, and the future price of crude, specifically.

Continuing operations For the three months ended March 31,

For the three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 1,238,864 653,607 - 1,892,471

1,997,199 1,198,872 - 3,196,071 Direct costs 749,427 451,877 - 1,201,304

1,274,612 686,571 - 1,961,183 Gross margin 489,437 201,730 - 691,167

722,587 512,301 - 1,234,888 G & A expenses 181,671 206,604 39,724 427,999

173,847 344,362 65,310 583,519 Finance charges 60,092 7,554 5,730 73,376

35,232 19,875 44,853 99,960 Depreciation 129,785 - - 129,785

121,537 - - 121,537 Income (loss) from operations 117,889 (12,428) (45,454) 60,007

391,971 148,064 (110,163) 429,872 EBITDAC 307,766 (4,874) (39,724) 263,168

548,740 167,939 (65,310) 651,369

Discontinued operations For the three months ended March 31,

For the three months ended March 31,

2020

2019

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue - - - -

1,104,730 - - 1,104,730 Direct costs - - - -

1,077,471 - - 1,077,471 Gross margin - - - -

27,259 - - 27,259 G & A expenses - - - -

342,755 - - 342,755 Finance charges - - - -

78,701 - - 78,701 Depreciation - - - -

198,043 - - 198,043 Disposal of assets 24,985 - - 24,985

- - - - Debt extinguishment - - - -

- - - - Loss from operations (24,985) - - (24,985)

(592,240) - - (592,240)



* Normalized EBITDAC is earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based payments and is a measure of NWE's operating profitability. The calculation is further adjusted to normalize EBITDAC by removing any non-reoccurring transactions that are not in the normal course of operations.

** Copies of NWE's financial statements, MD&A and other public filings are available under the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the use of proceeds of its loans; the use of the acquired equipment; planned changes in NWE's business and revenues; the competitive environment in which NWE operates; and the assessment of future plans and operations. Actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: NWE realizing the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry not worsening; NWE not losing any key personnel; NWE sustaining or increasing their level of revenues and EBITDAC NWE growing its businesses long term and managing its growth; NWE complying with existing regulations and not becoming subject to more stringent regulations; and, NWE's insurance being sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; potential undisclosed liens associated with the acquired equipment; NWE's results being dependent upon the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry; NWE being dependent on key personnel, the loss of which could harm its business; NWE may not be able to sustain or increase their revenues or EBITDAC; NWE may be unable to grow its business long term or to manage any growth; NWE may be unable to integrate the acquired equipment into its business; competition in NWE's markets may lead to reduced revenues and EBITDAC; NWE may fail to comply with existing regulations or become subject to more stringent regulations; NWE's insurance may be insufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of NWE's operations; the market price of NWE's common shares will fluctuate; and, there is a possibility of dilution of existing holders of NWE's common shares due to future financings or acquisitions. Although NWE has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements in this news release, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of NWE. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and NWE does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

