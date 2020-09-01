New West Energy Services Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSXV: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced its second quarter 2020 financial results.

ACCOUNTING TREATMENT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

NWE completed on August 6, 2019 a reorganization where it discontinued its fluid transportation operations in Grande Prairie and, going forward, will focus on vacuum and water truck services out of Medicine Hat, as well as environmental services out of the company's headquarters in Calgary. As such, NWE's financial results distinguish between continuing and discontinued operations.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Continuing operations revenue was $1,975,884 in the six months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to $4,840,266 in the same period the year prior. This reduction was due to a decrease in drilling activity associated with the effects of COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices. Discontinued operations revenue was zero in the six months ended June 30, 2020 , as NWE completed its August 6, 2019 reorganization and ceased its fluid transportation operations in Grande Prairie , and $1,139,827 in the same period the year prior.





Continuing operations For the six months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 1,299,114 676,770 - 1,975,884

3,210,860 1,629,406 - 4,840,266 Direct costs 780,524 457,840 - 1,238,364

2,058,602 931,109 - 2,989,711 Gross margin 518,590 218,930 - 737,520

1,152,258 698,297 - 1,850,555 G & A expenses 282,505 297,140 84,966 664,611

392,743 678,266 147,041 1,218,050 Finance charges 78,549 13,230 11,580 103,359

68,557 32,507 90,194 191,258 Depreciation 259,570 - - 259,570

253,998 - - 253,998 Income (loss) from operations (102,034) (91,440) (96,546) (290,020)

436,960 (12,476) (237,235) 187,249 EBITDAC 236,085 (78,210) (84,966) 72,909

759,515 20,031 (147,041) 632,505























Discontinued operations For the six months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue - - - -

1,139,827 - - 1,139,827 Direct costs - - - -

1,246,352 - - 1,246,352 Gross margin - - - -

(106,525) - - (106,525) G & A expenses - - - -

606,515 - - 606,515 Finance charges - - - -

176,089 - - 176,089 Depreciation - - - -

396,839 - - 396,839 Disposal of assets - - - -

26,524 - - 26,524 Debt extinguishment 31,525 - - 31,525

- - - - Loss from operations (31,525) - - (31,525)

(1,312,492) - - (1,312,492)















Continuing operations For the three months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 60,250 23,163 - 83,413

1,213,661 430,534 - 1,644,195 Direct costs 31,097 5,963 - 37,060

783,990 244,538 - 1,028,528 Gross margin 29,153 17,200 - 46,353

429,671 185,996 - 615,667 G & A expenses 100,834 90,536 45,242 236,612

218,896 333,904 81,731 634,531 Finance charges 18,457 5,676 5,850 29,983

33,325 12,632 45,341 91,298 Depreciation 129,785 - - 129,785

132,461 - - 132,461 Income (loss) from operations (219,923) (79,012) (51,092) (350,027)

44,989 (160,540) (127,072) (242,623) EBITDAC (71,681) (73,336) (45,242) (190,259)

210,775 (147,908) (81,731) (18,864)















Discontinued operations For the three months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue - - - -

35,097 - - 35,097 Direct costs - - - -

168,881 - - 168,881 Gross margin - - - -

(133,784) - - (133,784) G & A expenses - - - -

263,760 - - 263,760 Finance charges - - - -

97,388 - - 97,388 Depreciation - - - -

198,796 - - 198,796 Disposal of assets - - - -

26,524 - - 26,524 Debt extinguishment 6,540 - - 6,540

- - - - Loss from operations (6,540) - - (6,540)

(720,252) - - (720,252)



* Normalized EBITDAC is earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based payments and is a measure of NWE's operating profitability. The calculation is further adjusted to normalize EBITDAC by removing any non-reoccurring transactions that are not in the normal course of operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the use of proceeds of its loans; the use of the acquired equipment; planned changes in NWE's business and revenues; the competitive environment in which NWE operates; and the assessment of future plans and operations. Actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: NWE realizing the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry not worsening; NWE not losing any key personnel; NWE sustaining or increasing their level of revenues and EBITDAC NWE growing its businesses long term and managing its growth; NWE complying with existing regulations and not becoming subject to more stringent regulations; and, NWE's insurance being sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; potential undisclosed liens associated with the acquired equipment; NWE's results being dependent upon the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry; NWE being dependent on key personnel, the loss of which could harm its business; NWE may not be able to sustain or increase their revenues or EBITDAC; NWE may be unable to grow its business long term or to manage any growth; NWE may be unable to integrate the acquired equipment into its business; competition in NWE's markets may lead to reduced revenues and EBITDAC; NWE may fail to comply with existing regulations or become subject to more stringent regulations; NWE's insurance may be insufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of NWE's operations; the market price of NWE's common shares will fluctuate; and, there is a possibility of dilution of existing holders of NWE's common shares due to future financings or acquisitions. Although NWE has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements in this news release, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of NWE. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and NWE does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

