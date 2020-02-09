New Wingle Group Comprehensive European Non-Tobacco Nicotine Snus: Market Analysis Report

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rapid growth of the smokeless oral nicotine pouch market has resulted in new market entrants and new products configurations available in European market. Scandinavian snus manufacturers are increasingly switching to non-tobacco compositions infused with nicotine and flavors as an alternative to tobacco as part of their current brand offerings. Consumer acceptance for these tobacco-free oral smokeless products has grown in recent years, with rapid adoption throughout Scandinavia, Central Europe and increasingly in Eastern Europe.

In its latest forty page novel nicotine oral smokeless products report entitled European Non-Tobacco Nicotine Snus: Market Analysis Report, Wingle Group, presents a detailed overview of current portion pouch product offerings by major category manufacturers as well as new market entrants in Europe. The report comprehensively sets out detail on:

Sizes and types of nicotine pouches

The current regulatory environment in Scandinavia and the EU

Current package offerings

Current portion pouch sizes by brand

Nicotine pouch content by brand

Total nicotine content per package

Average pouch weight by brand

Average total weight per brand

Total pouch count per brand

Flavor profile analysis for the overall nicotine pouch category

Conceptual packaging designs

Average pricing by brand

Any strategic planning adviser, competitive analyst, marketing specialist or sales professional in the nicotine or tobacco pouch smokeless market will find this report to be an invaluable ready-reference guide to brand and product characteristics in the category.

To obtain the reports, please visit https://www.vaporclassification.com/wingle-research for individual pricing and instructions for download access.

Contact Details:

Claudia Tsai

+852 5271 8365

claudia.tsai@winglegroup.com

Room 19C, Lockhart Center, 301-307 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

SOURCE Wingle Group Electronics Ltd