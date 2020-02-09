|
New Wingle Group Comprehensive European Non-Tobacco Nicotine Snus: Market Analysis Report
HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rapid growth of the smokeless oral nicotine pouch market has resulted in new market entrants and new products configurations available in European market. Scandinavian snus manufacturers are increasingly switching to non-tobacco compositions infused with nicotine and flavors as an alternative to tobacco as part of their current brand offerings. Consumer acceptance for these tobacco-free oral smokeless products has grown in recent years, with rapid adoption throughout Scandinavia, Central Europe and increasingly in Eastern Europe.
In its latest forty page novel nicotine oral smokeless products report entitled European Non-Tobacco Nicotine Snus: Market Analysis Report, Wingle Group, presents a detailed overview of current portion pouch product offerings by major category manufacturers as well as new market entrants in Europe. The report comprehensively sets out detail on:
Sizes and types of nicotine pouches
The current regulatory environment in Scandinavia and the EU
Current package offerings
Current portion pouch sizes by brand
Nicotine pouch content by brand
Total nicotine content per package
Average pouch weight by brand
Average total weight per brand
Total pouch count per brand
Flavor profile analysis for the overall nicotine pouch category
Conceptual packaging designs
Average pricing by brand
Any strategic planning adviser, competitive analyst, marketing specialist or sales professional in the nicotine or tobacco pouch smokeless market will find this report to be an invaluable ready-reference guide to brand and product characteristics in the category.
To obtain the reports, please visit https://www.vaporclassification.com/wingle-research for individual pricing and instructions for download access.
