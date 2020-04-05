|
New Wingle Group's Report: Alternative Nicotine-Free E-Liquid Vaping Products: Complete Market Analysis
HONG KONG, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the popularization of the wellness vaping trend, a huge number of companies and brands specializing in the production and distribution of pre-filled devices and e-liquids containing essential oils and nutrients have appeared. Despite the outbreak of EVALI which was directly linked to vitamin E acetate, vitamin vape products continue to be popular and their market presence exceeds the one of vaping products containing herbal extracts. The desire for a healthy lifestyle has become the main incentive for consumers of alternative vape products in the USA, Japan and China.
The recent comprehensive report on alternative vaping by Wingle Group, entitled Alternative Nicotine-Free E-Liquid Vaping Products: Complete Market Analysis, presents the latest data on nutritional and botanical e-liquid vaping products, their marketability and content review. This report provides an overview of alternative vaping products without nicotine and cannabinoids. The report thoroughly sets out detail on:
Genesis of alternative vape trend
The typology of alternative nicotine-free e-liquid vaping products
Nutrients and herbal extracts in alternative vape products
Prevalence of alternative vape products (nutritional/botanical) by country
Alternative e-liquid brands by content type
Alternative non-nicotine brands by product type
Nutritional and botanical bottled vape e-liquid
Hydrogen vaping trend
The suppliers of herbal vape e-liquids
Pros and cons of product category
Any strategic planning adviser, competitive analyst, marketing and product development specialist or sales professional in the alternative vaping market will find this report to be an invaluable ready-reference guide to brand and product characteristics in the category.
To obtain the reports, please visit https://www.vaporclassification.com/wingle-research for individual pricing and instructions for download access.
Contact Details:
Claudia Tsai
+852 5271 8365
claudia.tsai@winglegroup.com
Room 19C, Lockhart Center, 301-307 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
SOURCE Wingle Group Electronics Ltd
