NEW WORDLE SITE OFFERS STATISTICS IMPORT TOOL PLEDGES TO STAY FREE FOREVER

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For fans of Wordle, the future is currently uncertain. Its new owners have conspicuously not committed to keeping it free to play, and very few expect it to do so.

As a myriad of Wordle spin-offs vie for public attention online, fans of the original game are concerned about its future.

Enter Free Wordle, a faithful recreation of the original game, with novel features, and a steadfast commitment to remain free, without paywall - forever.

Its creators, the Free Video Games Project, have a 17 year track record in preserving similar classic games for free.

A notable feature of Free Wordle, believed to be a world first, is a tool to import history from other Wordle sites, so users can migrate to Free Wordle, without losing their statistics.

A second novel feature allows players to track their average number of guesses - arguably a more useful metric than 'length of streak'.

A 3rd differentiating feature is iOS & Android apps baked in by default (as Progressive Web Apps). Any visitor can instantly turn the game into an app on their device, with no need to visit an app store, or contend with clones of dubious quality. This is far easier than the 'save as' method (for preserving a copy of Wordle).

"The world fell in love with Wordle, in large part because of its non-commercial nature, and daily game mechanic", explains Max Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Free Video Games Project. "Preserving public access to important games online has been our mission for 17 years, so when we heard that the NYT were buying Wordle, we immediately felt a need to protect the game for its current fans, and for future generations."

Free Wordle is available now at freewordle.org

We ask games & entertainment journalists to consider Free Wordle for any upcoming stories regarding clone sites or Wordle alternatives, and to make a note of its URL for if and when a Times paywall goes up.

About FVGP

The Free Video Games Project supports student programmers who recreate popular video games as part of their education, to preserve games indefinitely, and provide a safe platform where their games can be exhibited and enjoyed forever.

