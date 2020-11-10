New Work Gloves from Crescent Protect Pro's Most Important Tools--Their Hands

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals in the trades have one pair of irreplaceable tools, and that's their hands. An injured hand can make doing work difficult or even impossible. To protect their skilled hands, Crescent Tools is launching its new Heavy Impact Work Gloves.

"Pros don't like when anything slows them down, and that includes injuries," said Paul Steinweg, product manager for Crescent Tools. "With the Heavy Impact Work Gloves, users can protect their hands and still tackle the job with all the skill they need."

The Heavy Impact Work Gloves from Crescent boast thermoplastic rubber impact protection over the fingers and knuckles. The DuraHide™ high-abrasion leather palm can stand up to the toughest tasks. The back of the hand is made from rugged canvas, and a convenient microfiber thumb wipe lets users wipe sweat away with ease so they can stay focused on the task at hand. The extended cuff with hook-and-loop wrist closure ensures a secure fit that won't slip.

While the outside is built to take a beating, the inside features EVA foam palm padding for the most comfortable glove on the job site. And at the end of the day, the gloves are machine washable for easy maintenance.

The Crescent Heavy-Impact Work Gloves are available in three sizes: medium (CWGMED), large (CWGLRG) and extra large (CWGXLG). For more information, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

