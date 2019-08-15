New Workout Studio In East Cobb - Marietta Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in East Cobb – Marietta, Georgia.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited to bring this amazing workout to East Cobb and to be a part of this awesome community," Denese Faulkner, SPENGA East Cobb – Marietta Owner. "Not only will you transform your body, you will create a new network of like-minded, supportive friends. No matter your fitness level, it's You vs You!!"

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month, to $169 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 770-635-7837 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will open its doors on September 2ndst, 2019. To celebrate the grand opening month, members are able to take advantage of special, LIMITED discounted rates.

SPENGA of East Cobb – Marietta is located at 1311 Johnson Ferry Rd. Suite 404, Marietta, GA 30068.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workout-studio-in-east-cobb--marietta-offers-unrivaled-fitness-experience-300902717.html

SOURCE SPENGA