New Workout Studio In Nashua Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"From the moment we discovered SPENGA, we were hooked! The combination of Spin, Strength training, and Yoga left us feeling great after our workouts," Brian and Tracy Bastarache, SPENGA Nashua Owners. "It's a workout like no other! We are so excited to be introducing this amazing workout to New Hampshire!"

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month, to $159 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 603-324-0355 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio opened its doors on August 12th, 2019 with a grand opening event being held in September. To celebrate the opening month, they are offering one free session and $10 off unlimited pricing for members who sign up in the studio before the end of August.

SPENGA of Nashua is located at 493 Amherst St., Nashua, NH 03063.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

