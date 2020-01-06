New Year Brings a New Learning Pathway for Governance Professionals

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS) - an independent professional institute representing Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals as governance professionals in Hong Kong and the Mainland - announced today that enrolments for its new programme of study, the Chartered Governance Qualifying Programme (CGQP), have opened. Examinations will be held simultaneousness in Hong Kong and the Mainland in June and November every year.

The CGQP which is internationally recognised is now open to degree holders and governance practitioners in Hong Kong and the Mainland who are eager to upgrade their qualifications. The new curriculum in the CGQP will give interested candidates the professional status they need in governance roles.

Learning for leadership

Study for the CGQP consists of two parts. Part One is comprised of four modules, aiming to build up the candidate's technical knowledge in governance, law, finance and compliance. Part Two has four modules, of which two are electives, to enhance commercial understanding of risk, strategy and boardroom dynamics or taxation.



The new syllabus is designed to build knowledge, skills and confidence in governance in candidates so as to meet the demand for company secretaries, governance professionals, risk managers, compliance executives and executive and non-executive directors across the private, public, listed and not-for-profit sectors. Candidates with eligible qualifications such as law, accounting and management may be granted exemptions.

Successful candidates will be awarded the dual designation of Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional of HKICS and The Chartered Governance Institute. The internationally recognised dual designation shows the holder is equipped to lead the governance function in organisations with international footprints and global aspirations.



'The new pathway empowers candidates with skills that are internationally recognised, highly portable and in great demand,' says HKICS President Gillian Meller, FCIS FCS.

'The launch of the new Chartered Governance Qualifying Programme recognises the changing roles and responsibilities of company secretaries and governance practitioners in an increasingly regulated and risk-conscious business environment,' Ms Meller added.

The CGQP syllabus and standards are set by The Chartered Governance Institute (formally The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA)) with Royal Assent in the UK. The Chartered Governance Institute was founded in 1891 and has become the premier global qualifying organisation for Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional. The global body has nine divisions based internationally across Australia; Canada; Hong Kong & the Mainland; Malaysia; New Zealand; Singapore; Southern Africa; the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Associated Territories; and Zimbabwe. The global network includes more than 40,000 members and students living and working in 80 countries and jurisdictions.

All candidates or professionals who are interested in enhancing their governance expertise or become a governance professional are welcome to sign up to relevant events organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries or visit its website: www.hkics.org.hk.

