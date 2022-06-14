New York Bariatric Group Partners with Advanced Surgical Solutions LLC

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Surgical Solutions LLC – a New Jersey bariatric center for advanced surgical weight loss -- is now part of New York Bariatric Group (NYBG).

NYBG, the leading bariatric practice in the tri-state area with offices throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, partners with Advanced Surgical Solutions LLC, an independent bariatric practice with a strong presence in northern New Jersey. The strategic partnership expands the NYBG footprint with two additional offices in Pequannock and Paramus, to the already established NYBG New Jersey locations in Wayne, Montclair, and Bridgewater.

Advanced Surgical Solutions, LLC founder, Dr. Vadim Gritsus, will be joining the distinguished NYBG team of 23 bariatric surgeons. He brings almost 20 years of bariatric experience, having performed over 6,000 weight loss procedures as well as other advanced procedures. He is a recognized expert in bariatric surgery as well as laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery. Together with NYBG, the group will now have the combined experience of over 46,000 successful procedures and maintains 21 locations.

As Advanced Surgical Solutions LLC joins NYBG, Dr. Gritsus will extend the service line to include the bariatric one-day clearance, which expedites a required pre-surgical workup for patients. NYBG patient-centered services also include the follow-up aftercare program, support groups and NYBG products geared toward weight loss nutrition products.

"Surgery can be a very stressful experience and the surgical process can become overwhelming if patients are not prepared with what to expect. The NYBG all-inclusive approach will be a great addition to our practice in addressing patient concerns efficiently from the very first step to post-operative care. Our team is excited to welcome New York Bariatric Group." says Dr. Gritsus.

NYBG is affiliated with some of the area's most outstanding hospitals. These facilities are accredited as comprehensive bariatric centers by Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) and focus on weight loss surgery patients receiving the highest quality care. "Collaborating with outstanding surgical facilities is a measure we utilize for ensuring outstanding outcomes" says Dr. Gritsus, "When combined with excellent techniques, vast experience and compassionate care, we can address patient needs with the least amount of pain and side effects."

New York Bariatric Group is a nationally renowned bariatric practice. NYBG performs a variety of weight loss procedures including gastric balloons, LAP-BAND© adjustable gastric band, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, duodenal switch, and gastric bypass. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity.

