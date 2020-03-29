New York Based Small Business Distributing COVID-19 Kits to Homeless Community in Collaboration with The Bowery Mission

NEW YORK, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to Coronavirus, when everyone is advised to stay home and practice social distancing, one small NY based brand showed that they care for others even when the circumstances are not ideal.

Zwuits Inc. is a new leather brand, started with a vision to produce leather goods free from toxic chemicals. They just had a successful campaign on crowdfunding that ended in January. This company was going strong until the Coronavirus pandemic walloped it.

Although this is a challenging time for businesses, Zwuits decided to come forward and help the city's homeless community. They have donated 300 kits with essential safety items to The Bowery Mission to be distributed as needed. They also gave 500 gloves to be used by the mission.

"As it is vital to take care of ourselves, we must also look after the people that are in need. There are nearly 70,000 people experiencing homelessness in New York, and they are as scared and confused as we are," said Habib Ferdous, the founder of Zwuits Inc. "As a bootstrapped small startup, this is all we could afford for now. We decided that we will focus on helping others, and because of this decision, we might stay out of business for a whole year." He added.

In their recent social media post, they said, "Someone might be looking for a way to contribute, and we hope that this initiative will inspire them."

