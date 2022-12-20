New York City Uber Drivers Begin 24-hr Strike

(RTTNews) - Uber drivers in New York City began a 24-hour strike on Monday after the ridesharing company filed a lawsuit delaying a pay raise.

Hundreds of Uber drivers will continue to strike until midnight, as per the New York Taxi Workers Allince, the union that represents around 21,000 Lyft, Uber and other for-hire vehicle drivers across the five boroughs.

The union is also asking New Yorkers to boycott the company until midnight as well. "We put our lives on the line and kept Uber afloat during the pandemic. We suffered a year of record high inflation," the New York Taxi Worker Alliance tweeted.

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) last month to increase the pay of ride-hail drivers by about 7 percent more per minute and 24 percent per mile. Uber had sued New York City in a Manhattan Supreme Court earlier this month arguing that the "dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported" pay hikes were implemented to fight inflation but were calculated using an index the Commission has never used before and "will never use again."

The rideshare company claimed that the pay increases could force Uber to spend an extra $21 million to $23 million per month and potentially increase the cost of rides by 10 percent in the city, a move that right before the holidays could irrevocably damage its reputation.

Uber added in the lawsuit that the TLC-approved pay hike would harm riders, drivers and the entire ride-share industry since a cost increase to balance a driver pay increase could mean fewer people choosing to ride with the app.

"Fewer requested rides translates to fewer opportunities for Drivers to earn fees," the lawsuit states. The Challenged Rule could very well have the effect of harming Driver earnings, undermining the purpose of these regulations," the company added.