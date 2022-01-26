26.01.2022 13:15:59

New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $142 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $338 million from $323 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $142 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $338 Mln vs. $323 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New York Community Bancorp Inc.mehr Nachrichten