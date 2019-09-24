New York Film Academy Alum (NYFA) Bill Hader Wins Second Emmy for Barry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last night, New York Film Academy (NYFA) alum Bill Hader won a second Emmy for his work on the critically-acclaimed HBO series, "Barry." The show, nominated for Best Comedy, was co-created by Hader, and has so far amassed an incredible 30 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in its first two seasons.

Hader has won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series two years in a row; his "Barry" co-star, previous NYFA guest speaker Henry Winkler won an Emmy last year for his work on the show. Hader, who attended NYFA's Filmmaking workshop in 1996, also spoke with NYFA students last April.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Big winners of the night included Game of Thrones, and writer, producer, and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge, whose shows "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" won awards throughout the night, also presented Outstanding Limited Series with Bill Hader in one of the evening's most comedic highlights.

Other memorable moments of the night included inspiring acceptance speeches from Billy Porter ("Pose"), Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us"), and Michelle Williams. Williams addressed the gender pay gap in Hollywood, expressing that equal pay allows actresses "to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it."

During the ceremony, both casts of "Veep" and "Game of Thrones" each gathered on stage to thunderous applause, and NYFA guest speaker Tony Hale earned huge laughs by playing off his role as Julia Louis-Dreyfus's tortured assistant.

The "Game of Thrones" cast followed their appearance with multiple award wins, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show, which finished its final season last spring, tied its own record for most Emmys won by a series in a single season. Other wins included Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage, as well as a litany of Creative Arts Emmys at last week's adjacent ceremony, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects for its penultimate episode, "The Bells." NYFA 3D Animation & VFX alum Alexandra LoRusso worked on the special visual effects team for that episode, as well as the "Game of Thrones" finale, "The Iron Throne."

New York Film Academy congratulates Filmmaking alum Bill Hader and all the winners of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards!

