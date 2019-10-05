New York Film Academy Australia Partners with Warner Bros. Movie World and Brings Movie Magic to Life

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York Film Academy Australia (NYFA Australia) has partnered with Warner Bros. Movie World, marking the first Australian collaboration of this nature for the iconic theme park. Through the new partnership, film production hot-sets will be installed throughout Warner Bros. Movie World for NYFA Australia students to sharpen their skills in the various elements of filmmaking as they continue to prepare for the industry. Accompanied by NYFA Australia faculty and staff, students will participate on set each month as cast and crew members using professional cameras and industry standard equipment.

This interactive, strategic alliance allows NYFA Australia students to broaden their exposure to filming within the real-world in a movie-focused environment, all while engaging with theme park guests who may be lucky enough to serve as extras in the scenes. "In addition to offering our students the invaluable opportunity to participate on set, this unique partnership simultaneously offers guests to the park the premium, 'movie magic' experience they desire," explained NYFA Australia Director, Tasha Cooper.

"Movie World and NYFA Australia share an affinity for the film industry on the Gold Coast and I am excited at the prospects of this unique partnership," shared Michael Croaker, Head of Entertainment for Village Roadshow Theme Parks. "Excitingly, Movie World guests will have the opportunity to watch a real 'hot set' operating in the park with a few even getting the chance to get in on the action themselves."

New York Film Academy Australia is proud to partner with Warner Bros. Movie World and be a part of the magic of making movies. The partnership serves as an added bonus to NYFA Australia's long-standing relationship with Village Roadshow Studios (VRS), where NYFA Australia houses its own production workshop studios at VRS.

About the New York Film Academy Australia

New York Film Academy Australia (NYFA Australia) is a Registered Training Organisation, delivering Nationally Recognised Qualifications in the Gold Coast, Australia. This visual and performing arts college offers its students hands-on education in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, and 3D Animation & VFX. To learn more about how to take advantage of this opportunity and enroll as a NYFA Australia student, please visit: nyfa.edu.au

