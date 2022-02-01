01.02.2022 17:25:00

New York Jets Fans Provided Least Support in the NFL This Season, New VegasSlotsOnline Research Reveals

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the results of a revealing new study, New York Jets fans provided the least support for their team compared to all other fanbases in the NFL this season.

The five least supportive fanbases in the NFL, based on VSO News research.

In its research, VegasSlotsOnline News analyzed data on stadium attendance, social media interaction, and local TV viewership for the 2021/2022 season. VSO then utilized a points-based system to create a list of the five fanbases that showed the least enthusiasm for their teams with some telling results.

While New York Jets supporters might have taken the crown overall, other NFL fanbases also showed their true colors this season. Washington Football Team's FedExField saw an average home attendance of just 64.3%, while only 10.92% of local Detroit households regularly tuned in to watch the Lions play.

Click here to find out more about the five worst fanbases in the NFL on VegasSlotsOnline News.

About us:
VegasSlotsOnline News publishes daily updates from all corners of the gambling industry, including sports betting, casino, poker, iGaming, and legislation.

Contact:
news@vegasslotsonline.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-jets-fans-provided-least-support-in-the-nfl-this-season-new-vegasslotsonline-research-reveals-301472920.html

SOURCE VegasSlotsOnline

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Börse in Japan schließt freundlich - Feiertag in China
Der heimische Markt wies zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Zuschläge letztlich nicht halten. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Börse in Tokio notierte am Mittwoch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen