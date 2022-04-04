New York Life Investments Announces Apogem Capital as New Brand for its Private Markets Alternatives Boutique

Apogem Capital is positioned to unlock value for investors in the private markets

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today announced Apogem Capital as the new brand for its dedicated private markets alternatives boutique, bringing together the capabilities and investment teams of GoldPoint Partners, Madison Capital Funding and PA Capital. Apogem Capital has approximately $37 billion in assets under management1 making it a leading provider of a broad range of private capital solutions tailored to middle market companies.

Leveraging its combined expertise and strong market presence, Apogem Capital is well positioned to offer sponsors and their portfolio companies access to a streamlined suite of capital solutions. These include direct lending, junior debt, primary and secondary private equity fund investments as well as equity-co-investments, GP stakes, real assets and long/short equity. In moving forward, Apogem Capital seeks to deliver powerfully comprehensive thinking to spark ideas, new strategies and new possibilities across the alternatives landscape. At the same time, it retains a deep commitment to its proven investment processes, experienced investment teams, and deep sourcing relationships across the entirety of the middle market.

"With the largest alternative investors seeking to allocate more capital with fewer firms, we recognized that there is a significant opportunity to bring together the collective strengths of New York Life Investments' alternatives boutiques for the benefit of Apogem's investors and private equity sponsors alike," added Christopher Taylor, CEO of Apogem Capital. "At Apogem Capital, our entire team is excited about the opportunities ahead to leverage our middle market expertise to unlock meaningful value across the private equity ecosystem."

"Through our boutiques, New York Life Investments has been at the forefront of investing in the private markets for more than two decades," said Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of New York Life Investment Management and Chairman of the Board at Apogem Capital. "We believe that Apogem Capital will not only be able to generate attractive investment opportunities in the private markets but will also build upon its strength in private equity and debt to create even more value for our investors, clients, sponsors and partners."

"As a company rooted in partnership and collaboration, we now have the combined scale, expertise and capabilities to better compete in the global marketplace and achieve our strategic growth aspirations," concluded Chris Taylor. "We believe Apogem Capital is uniquely positioned to take alternative investing to new heights."

As a result of the combination, the New York Life Investments Alternatives brand will be retired in favor of Apogem Capital, which launches with a new brand identity, logo and website to reflect the unified brand of the boutiques and forward-looking strategy.

About New York Life Investments

With over $700 billion in assets under management2 as of December 31, 2021, New York Life Investments3 (www.newyorklifeinvestments.com) is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest4 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies5.

____________________ 1 AUM is estimated and unaudited as of December 2021. AUM includes non-discretionary and co-advised assets, as well as assets managed for New York Life and certain of its subsidiaries. All other data as of December 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted. 2 AUM includes Assets under Administration. 3 "New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. 4 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 5 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2021: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

