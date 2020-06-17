|
17.06.2020 12:01:00
New York, New Hampshire and Wisconsin Provide the Best Medicaid Programs in the Nation
SEATTLE, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states have the best Medicaid benefit programs.
As U.S. unemployment rose to 14.7% in April, millions of Americans are seeking unemployment benefits through Medicaid. Medicaid is notoriously underfunded at both the federal and state levels; however, some states are capable of providing better Medicaid benefits than others.
Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-best-medicaid-benefit-programs
Key findings:
- The 14.7% unemployment rate has left many Americans seeking Medicaid benefits.
- Nationally, 21% of people receive Medicaid benefits.
- New York, New Hampshire and Wisconsin were found to provide the best Medicaid programs in the country.
- States with the best Medicaid programs spend 65% more per person than bottom-level states.
- Top-end states fund their Medicaid programs with higher rates of state-provided funding.
- 29% of people in Medicaid expansion states became eligible with expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on Medicaid costs and funding to see which states offer the best Medicaid benefits. We evaluated three factors to determine each state's capacity to deliver the best Medicaid benefits.
- Cost of physician fee for service — Costs the state pays providers directly for each covered service received by a Medicaid beneficiary. Figures reflect a state's fees relative to the national average. A rating of 1.00 is considered to be an average cost.
- Medicaid funding per beneficiary — Total funding for the state Medicaid program per person on Medicaid in the state.
- Percentage of total Medicaid funding by the state — The funding each state provides compared to federal funds. On average, nationwide, there is a 65% federal funding and 35% state funding for Medicaid in each state.
Each ranking factor was analyzed to compile a composite score determining each state's overall capacity to provide the best Medicaid benefits.
Rank
State
Unemployment
Cost of
Total
% State
1
New York
14.5%
0.85
$12,591
49%
2
New Hampshire
16.3%
0.81
$11,596
40%
3
Wisconsin
14.1%
0.8
$10,090
41%
4
Minnesota
8.1%
1.04
$11,633
43%
5
New Jersey
15.3%
0.64
$8,856
40%
6
Pennsylvania
15.1%
0.93
$10,321
41%
7
Missouri
9.7%
0.79
$10,760
35%
8
Rhode Island
17.0%
0.53
$8,393
41%
9
Texas
12.8%
0.88
$8,842
43%
10
Maine
10.6%
0.85
$10,742
36%
11
Kansas
11.2%
1.01
$9,269
45%
12
Illinois
16.4%
0.85
$7,580
42%
13
Virginia
10.6%
1.1
$8,652
50%
14
California
15.5%
0.76
$6,822
40%
15
Massachusetts
15.1%
1.12
$8,670
45%
16
Vermont
15.6%
1.11
$8,907
41%
17
Wyoming
9.2%
1.38
$9,958
47%
18
Nebraska
8.3%
1.14
$8,535
47%
19
North Dakota
8.5%
1.35
$13,340
39%
20
Connecticut
7.9%
1.16
$9,116
41%
21
South Dakota
10.2%
1.1
$8,450
40%
22
Ohio
16.8%
0.85
$7,269
31%
23
Indiana
16.9%
1.05
$9,369
29%
24
Florida
12.9%
0.79
$5,797
38%
25
Hawaii
22.3%
0.89
$6,878
34%
26
Iowa
10.2%
1.04
$8,284
34%
27
Colorado
11.3%
1.13
$6,997
42%
28
Delaware
14.3%
1.4
$10,953
35%
29
Maryland
9.9%
1.35
$9,298
39%
30
Washington
15.4%
0.98
$6,662
38%
31
Oregon
14.2%
1.11
$9,369
27%
32
Oklahoma
13.7%
1.14
$7,282
39%
33
Michigan
22.7%
0.9
$6,698
29%
34
Kentucky
15.4%
0.98
$7,509
22%
35
Alaska
12.9%
2.28
$10,457
28%
36
Louisiana
14.5%
0.97
$6,452
28%
37
Utah
9.7%
1.19
$8,249
30%
38
North Carolina
12.2%
1.05
$6,090
32%
39
Arkansas
10.2%
0.98
$6,837
22%
40
Georgia
11.9%
1.02
$5,408
31%
41
Alabama
12.9%
0.95
$5,460
28%
42
West Virginia
15.2%
1.08
$6,862
21%
43
Mississippi
15.4%
1.17
$7,490
24%
44
South Carolina
12.1%
1.05
$4,946
28%
45
Idaho
11.5%
1.25
$6,179
29%
46
Arizona
12.6%
1.11
$6,074
23%
47
Tennessee
14.7%
N/A
$5,999
34%
48
Montana
11.3%
1.56
$7,060
22%
49
Nevada
28.2%
1.37
$6,574
25%
50
New Mexico
11.3%
1.19
$5,915
21%
