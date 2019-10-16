New York on Tech Rebrands to America on Tech to Reflect Its National Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York On Tech (NYOT), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prepare the next generation of technology leaders, announced its name change to America On Tech (AOT), reflecting its growth beyond the New York City market.

Founded in 2014, AOT has risen as a premiere technology education provider, working to bridge the gap between the technology industry and underestimated students. Starting with a group of 20 high school students, AOT has grown to serve over 2,000 high school students in New York City and has officially launched a program for over 150 high school students in the Los Angeles area this school year. They are now exploring opportunities to bring the AOT programs to other cities. Their ambitions are to grow in existing and emerging technology hubs over the next two years. 85% of the organization's graduates are majoring in computer science, computer engineering or information systems in college or have obtained a job within the technology industry.

The name change to AOT is a step into the organization's further growth and development of its mission to bring high quality technology education to students who are from communities that are often left out of opportunities in innovation. Coupled with its trainings are opportunities for students to not only learn about careers in technology, but to gain access to paid internship and job opportunities that will help them create pathways into careers in the industry.

Nothing will change about the organization's New York programming, nor the funding they need to continue its growth and innovation. They are actively looking for new corporate, foundation and school partners in the Los Angeles area to help accelerate their student programs.

AOT will be celebrating this growth and their five year anniversary next week at the 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of leaders in technology. Award winners are diverse founders and professionals from some of the world's most recognized companies and fastest-growing startups who are leaving a measurable impact on the industry and in their respective fields of work. The evening's featured speaker and 2019 Innovator and Disruptor Honoree will be Ellen McGirt, Sr. Editor at Fortune, Co-chair of Fortune's CEO Initiative, Co-chair of Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit and the creator of raceAhead, Fortune's daily newsletter on race, culture and inclusive leadership.

ABOUT: America On Tech is an award-winning, early pipeline tech talent accelerator on a mission to prepare the next generation of technology leaders by creating pathways for students to thrive in technology and innovation. Their work has been featured in major media outlets including Forbes, CNN, Huffington Post, TechCrunch and PBS.

For more information, please contact hello@americaontech.org

