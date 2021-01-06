New York State Department of Health Executive joins MTX Group as a Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group, a leading digital transformation services company for the private, education, healthcare and government sectors, today announced that Mahesh Nattanmai has joined the company as Chief Business Officer. As part of the leadership team, Mahesh will lead the MTX Government, Healthcare and Education sectors. Mahesh will bring a proven track record in vision, operations, and project execution to expand the MTX portfolio of products and solutions in the Government, Healthcare and Education Sectors.

With over 20 years of public sector experience, Mahesh most recently served as the Chief Information Officer for the New York State Department of Health, where he successfully led multiple statewide transformation efforts. During this pandemic, he also led the data-informed COVID-19 emergency response activities for New York State. He previously served as the Executive Deputy Chief Information Officer for the New York State Office of Information, where he led the statewide information technology consolidation efforts. Mahesh is a proven leader who can revitalize organizations, initiate enterprise-wide transformation, and capture untapped opportunities for optimization and savings. His passion for improving the citizen experience will enable him to develop citizen-centric approaches to system design and process improvements.

MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel stated:

"We are excited to welcome Mahesh to our MTX family. His results-oriented and decisive leadership will contribute to the future success of our company. Mahesh's vast experience, unwavering commitment and ability to lead teams in a dynamically evolving environment will be a tremendous asset to our company. MTX is confident that Mahesh Nattanmai will help elevate our company to the next level as we continue to rapidly grow and impact communities with our advanced breakthrough innovation."

Mahesh Nattanmai also stated:

"I am thrilled to join MTX. MTX's innovative drive, company culture, and investment in people is inspiring. The energy every member of this family brings is amazing. Das has big dreams for the company, and I am very excited that I can play a role in making it a reality. It is great to join a customer-centric company committed to making a positive social impact every day. I plan to bring my experience in transforming large enterprises and accomplish great initiatives that no one else would think possible. I feel the best ideas and outcomes come when people are challenged. I am excited to be a part of the growing success at MTX. I look forward to raising the bar and achieving great things."

MTX has been a trusted partner to government agencies, higher education and companies during the pandemic by deploying emergency response management solutions to tackle the various effects of COVID-19 quickly, efficiently, and securely. The solutions include health monitoring, unemployment insurance application claims, emergency child care, and isolation services, and most recently, vaccination management.

MTX Group Inc is a global implementation partner powered by the Maverick Artificial Intelligence platform that enables enterprises to become fit-enterprise by migrating to cloud technologies. Also, a Google Cloud and Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, MTX has a strong global presence in New York, Frisco, Australia, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, India. They have completed hundreds of projects to date designed to help organizations and government agencies serve their stakeholders in today's technologically advancing world.

