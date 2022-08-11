New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Awards a Contract for Iteris’ Commercial Vehicle Operations SaaS Solution to Improve Safety and Mobility Statewide

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYS DMV) for Iteris’ CVIEWplus software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, Iteris will provide the cloud-hosted CVIEWplus solution, including oversize/overweight permit system integration to the NYS DMV. Iteris’ SaaS solution supports the state’s goals of maintaining compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Innovative Technology Deployment (ITD) program, improving goods movement, and enhancing safety for truck drivers and roadside inspectors. Iteris will upload International Fuel Tax Association (IFTA) data to the FMCA’s Safety and Fitness Electronic Records (SAFER) system and International Registration Plan (IRP) data to the IRP Data Repository (IDR) and download interstate and federal data from FMCSA systems that are critical for NYS DMV’s ITD program compliance.

Serving as a one-stop shop for NYS DMV users, CVIEWplus data services automate commercial vehicle screening processes, allowing registration personnel to evaluate carrier operating authority and safety status prior to issuing IRP, IFTA, and other credentials. CVIEWplus data services also permit compliant carriers to bypass weigh stations, and enforcement personnel to focus on driver and carrier education aimed at reducing defects, benefiting the safety and mobility of the broader transportation network.

Iteris’ suite of CVO SaaS solutions is a key component of its ClearMobility® Platform – the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

"The increased adoption of Iteris’ CVO services and SaaS solutions across the U.S. is testament to the growing demand among state transportation and law enforcement agencies for smart mobility infrastructure management technologies,” said Whitney Raya, director of product management, Commercial Vehicle Operations at Iteris. "We are pleased to announce this new contract for Iteris’ CVIEWplus SaaS solution, which will increase goods movement and enhance safety for truck drivers, roadside inspectors and law enforcement, as well as improve mobility and safety throughout New York State’s wider transportation network.”

