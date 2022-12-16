New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Department Commissioner Receives Secure Driver's License Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping IDentities Safe DBA Coalition for a Secure Driver's License, a Washington D.C. based non-profit, is pleased to recognize the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for its new, innovative driver's license design purposed to thwart counterfeiting, and for its efforts to promote highway safety and personal security by its annual "Operation Prevent," which raises public awareness of the risks of counterfeit driver licenses and other "fake" identity documents. Together with the State Liquor Authority, State Police, and local law enforcement, the DMV oversees Operation Prevent, an enforcement initiative that helps prevent underage drinking and the sale of alcohol to minors. Operation Prevent details are conducted at bars, restaurants, and concert venues throughout the year.

New York State DMV's new drivers license released in 2022 is much more counterfeit resistant than the prior version.

On December 15, 2022, DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder received the award plaque from the Coalition for a Secure Driver's License President Brian Zimmer. He also received a certificate of achievement, as did Deputy Commissioner Owen McShane and Deputy Commissioner Greg Kline.

This award recognizes the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for the new security features and physical attributes of driver licenses and identity cards introduced and issued in 2022, to reduce counterfeiting, criminal alteration, and improve the reliability of card authentication by government and business. These innovative card security features increase resistance to counterfeiting by domestic and foreign ID counterfeiters, including:

Department of Motor Vehicles for the new security features and physical attributes of driver licenses and identity cards introduced and issued in 2022, to reduce counterfeiting, criminal alteration, and improve the reliability of card authentication by government and business. These innovative card security features increase resistance to counterfeiting by domestic and foreign ID counterfeiters, including: The driver's license card and the state seal are redesigned increasing counterfeit resistance to emulation using a process called multiple laser imaging.

Two images are engraved into the card so that an irregularly shaped translucent image in the right center changes when viewed at different angles.

In addition to replicating the motorist's photo, the smaller image now displays their birth month and year when viewed at different angles.

Enhanced features include raised lettering for key data and of the motorist's signature, which allow tactile verification in dim light.

Three small irregularly shaped windows on the right edge of the card that interact with a repetition of the motorist's name and the date the license to drive expires.

The enhanced physical security of New York State drivers' licenses will contribute to the confidence of law enforcement and of New York businesses when examined to confirm identity, address and, when required by state laws, proof of age.

Keeping Identities safe (KIDS), DBA The Coalition for a Secure Driver's License (CSDL) is a 501 (c) (3) non-partisan, not for profit, crime prevention, education charity, supported by donor contributions from across the United States. Our slogan, "Working to protect the identity of every American" embodies our commitment to higher standards for both government and private entities that issue identity credentials, especially state agencies that issue driver's licenses and ID cards.

www.idsecuritynow.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-state-department-of-motor-vehicles-department-commissioner-receives-secure-drivers-license-award-301702762.html

SOURCE Keeping IDentities Safe