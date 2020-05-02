New York State YMCAs are "Open For Good"

ALBANY, N.Y., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 5, as part of the global day of giving #GivingTuesdayNow, YMCAs across New York State will join together to showcase how they are staying "Open For Good" to meet the needs of their community during the COVID-19 crisis.

"When businesses were shut down, the impact on YMCAs was immediately felt," explained Kyle Stewart, Executive Director of the Alliance of New York State YMCAs. "With our communities closed, our YMCAs began to open for good by providing essential services throughout the state, including emergency childcare for medical and essential workers, food programs and partnerships to ensure that kids and families know where their next meal is coming from, wellness checks to make sure our seniors are safe and supported, virtual programs for youth, families, supportive housing to our state's most vulnerable populations, and more."

Since the organization's beginning in the United States in 1851, the Y has always adapted to meet community needs, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different.

"I am incredibly proud of the way that our YMCAs in New York State have stepped up to support their communities during this difficult time, despite having significant challenges of their own," stated Stewart. "Now, we're hoping that communities throughout our state will support us, so that we can continue providing essential services during this pandemic, and also ensure that we're able to serve our communities as we reopen and recover."

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together.

"YMCAs are a charitable, nonprofit force for good," said Stewart. "Giving Tuesday Now gives us all the chance to showcase how we bring diverse communities together to heal."

On #GivingTuesdayNow, you can support the Ys across New York, and in your community, by visiting http://www.ymcaforgood.org.

About the Alliance of New York State YMCAs:

The Alliance of New York State YMCAs represents the 37 YMCA Associations and over 140 branches that call New York home. In addition, through more than 1,863 collaborations with state agencies, school districts, and local organizations, Ys are able to maximize the number of lives impacted in the Empire State. At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. We work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. For more information visit http://www.YMCANYS.org.

