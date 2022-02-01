New York Times Acquires Popular Word Game Wordle

(RTTNews) - New York Times Co. said Monday that it has acquired Wordle, a popular word-based puzzle game that's dominated social media feeds in recent months, for an undisclosed price in the low-seven figures.

Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay, the New York Times said in a statement.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, launched the guessing game in October 2021. By November, it had 90 active players. Nearly two months later, 300,000 people played it. Now, the puzzle has millions of daily players.

Wordle, which gives players six tries to guess a five-letter mystery word, will join New York Times Games's portfolio of original, engaging puzzle games.