New York Times Bestselling Author and World-Renowned Health Expert Tana Amen to Release Memoir

After finding freedom from a childhood filled with abandonment and abuse, New York Timesbestselling author and world-renowned health expert Tana Amen is sharing her story in her highly anticipated memoir, The Relentless Courage of a Scared Child: How Persistence, Grit, and Faith Created a Reluctant Healer (Thomas Nelson, January 5, 2021).

"Sometimes God calls us to help those we don't want to help so He can provide healing for the broken parts of us," writes Amen. "My story. Your story. Each can be eternally shaped—as can the stories of generations to come—with God's golden repair."

A terrifying childhood of abandonment and abuse, numerous battles with cancer and depression, and a never-ending fight to be valued for more than her outward appearance conspired to rob Tana Amen of a voice--and the healthy future she deserved. Then, as a single working mother secretly suffering from an eating disorder, she met and fell madly in love with Dr. Daniel Amen. As their love story evolved, she was able to release her need for self-protection, find healing, and experience transformation and wholeness.

A departure from her previous bestsellers, The Relentless Courage of a Scared Child is an eye-opening account of one woman's courage to face her past and embrace truth in order to offer hope and healing to others struggling with traumatic experiences. Three-time cancer survivor Tana digs deep and gets personal, proving the merits of bravery and resilience and reminding readers that healing and peace are possible, no matter your past.

Tana Amen is a New York Times bestselling author, vice president of the Amen Clinics, a neurosurgical ICU trauma nurse, and a world-renowned health and fitness expert. She has won the hearts of millions with her simple yet effective strategies to help anyone optimize their lifestyle and win the fight for a strong body, mind, and spirit. Tana holds a second-degree black belt in Kenpo Karate and a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. Tana and her husband, Dr. Daniel Amen, have four children and five grandchildren. Her latest book, The Relentless Courage of a Scared Child: How Persistence, Grit, and Faith Created a Reluctant Healer, will release nationwide January 5, 2021.

