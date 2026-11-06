The New York Times Aktie

The New York Times ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857534 / ISIN: US6501111073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.11.2026 09:34:29

New York Times Co. Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Letterboxd In $330 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co.(NYT) reportedly has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Letterboxd, an online community for cinephiles, for about $330 million.

As per a report by the New York Times, citing people familiar with the discussions, a deal is yet to be reached, and talks could still fall apart.

The proposed consideration is more than 20 times Letterboxd's projected earnings this year of around $15 million.

The report noted that The Times Company and Letterboxd co-founders Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow are having the discussion.

With the proposed acquisition, the Times Company expects to add new products and services to its portfolio beyond its flagship news offering.

Letterboxd, which was launched in 2011, is a social platform for grass-roots film discussion and discovery. It reportedly holds a user base of 30 million movie buffs, who use Letterboxd to review and recommend films, among others.

New York Times report noted that the parent company of Letterboxd has been working with the investment bank LionTree on a sale, and prospective suitors included the A24 and Sony film studios.

As per the report, the Times Company would integrate its advertising technology with Letterboxd's systems.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, NYT shares were trading at $65.40, down 0.26%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The New York Times Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The New York Times Co.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The New York Times Co. 58,08 0,10% The New York Times Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Freitagshandel nach. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen