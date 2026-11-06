New York Times Co. Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Letterboxd In $330 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co.(NYT) reportedly has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Letterboxd, an online community for cinephiles, for about $330 million.

As per a report by the New York Times, citing people familiar with the discussions, a deal is yet to be reached, and talks could still fall apart.

The proposed consideration is more than 20 times Letterboxd's projected earnings this year of around $15 million.

The report noted that The Times Company and Letterboxd co-founders Matthew Buchanan and Karl von Randow are having the discussion.

With the proposed acquisition, the Times Company expects to add new products and services to its portfolio beyond its flagship news offering.

Letterboxd, which was launched in 2011, is a social platform for grass-roots film discussion and discovery. It reportedly holds a user base of 30 million movie buffs, who use Letterboxd to review and recommend films, among others.

New York Times report noted that the parent company of Letterboxd has been working with the investment bank LionTree on a sale, and prospective suitors included the A24 and Sony film studios.

As per the report, the Times Company would integrate its advertising technology with Letterboxd's systems.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, NYT shares were trading at $65.40, down 0.26%.