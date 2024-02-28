|
28.02.2024 03:30:35
New Zealand central bank holds rates, flags less hawkish policy track
NEW Zealand’s central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5 per cent on Wednesday and trimmed the forecast peak for rates, catching markets by surprise as policymakers said the risks to the inflation outlook have become more balanced.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
