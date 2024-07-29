NewAmsterdam's Obicetrapib Trial Met Primary End Point, Reducing Cholesterol

(RTTNews) - NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. N.V. (NAMS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday positive topline data from its Phase 3 BROOKLYN clinical trial (NCT05425745) of obicetrapib in adult patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or HeFH. The trial met its primary endpoint, reducing cholesterol.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the cholesterol reduction was below the range shown in a previous study, and it also missed analysts' expectation.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, NewAmsterdam shares were plunging around 24 percent. However, in the regular trading, the shares are now gaining around 4 percent to trade at $19.59.

In the BROOKLYN trial, Obicetrapib lowered low-density lipoprotein cholesterol or LDL-C by 36.3 percent at day 84 and 41.5 percent at day 365, compared to placebo.

As per reports, analysts were expecting to see the value at the high end of a range of 43 percent to 51 percent.

BROOKLYN, the first of four studies in NewAmsterdam's pivotal clinical development program, was designed to evaluate obicetrapib in adult patients with HeFH, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled, despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapy.

The company further noted that the observed reductions in other biomarkers, including high-density lipoprotein cholesterol or HDL-C, non-HDL-C, lipoprotein(a), and apolipoprotein B, met statistical significance and were consistent with data reported from the company's prior clinical trials.

In the trial, obicetrapib was observed to be well-tolerated, with safety results comparable to placebo and no increase in blood pressure.

Topline data from BROADWAY is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, and topline data from TANDEM is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

NewAmsterdam plans to present full results from BROOKLYN at an upcoming medical conference and to publish the data in a major medical journal.

