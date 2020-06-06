Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Year 2019 Audited Financial Results

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The year ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2018):

Revenues decreased by 20% from $47 million to $37.6 million in 2019, the decrease in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 was mainly due to in 2017-2018, the revenue of Laixi operation project accounted for a large proportion of the whole year's revenue. In 2019, there was no such operation project that generated as much revenue.

Cost of revenues decreased by 17% from $26 million to $21.7 million in 2019, the decrease in cost of revenues directly corresponded to the decrease in revenue during the same year.

Gross profit decreased by 24% from $20.9 million to $15.9 million in 2019, while the gross profit margin was 42% in 2019.

Net income (before currency translation loss) decreased by 40% from $7.2 million to $4.3 million in 2019, and the net profit margin in 2019 was 11.48%.

Total assets increased by 26% from $62 million to $78 million in 2019 mainly driven by the new production facility and production line completed during the year.

Basic earnings per share was $0.40 in 2019, compared to $0.67 in 2018 and $0.26 in 2017.

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2019, we moved our business office to a new industrial park, management has focused its attention to strategic adjustments of operations and administration, invested more effort in an innovative team for the construction of new products, established a new R & D laboratory, completed our new automatic DTRO membrane production line to achieve high production standard, instituted a chief engineer responsible for product quality in each of the industries we serve, and developed a new patented process package."

In 2020, we will continue to make more efforts to skillfully apply our products to more wastewater treatment fields and undertake larger projects, in order to achieve company's eternal goal of "renewable resources (New Water) recycling".

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. Newater also provides wastewater treatment services, such as landfill leachate treatment and purification services.

More information about the Company can be found at www.dtNEWA.com.

The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:

Landfill leachate;

Wastewater from coal mines;

Industrial park common effluent; and

Briny wastewater.

More information about the Company can be found at: www.dtNEWA.com

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its ability to apply its products to more industries and obtain larger products are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,944,765

$ 2,461,501 Restricted cash, current

4,021,177



6,033,482 Accounts receivable, net

11,293,625



10,064,847 Accounts receivable - related parties, net

2,392,087



1,948,009 Notes receivable

360,505



6,999 Inventories

13,715,369



13,762,959 Deposit - related party

-



10,180 Deferred cost of revenue

221,737



343,090 Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net

4,699,755



4,904,290 Total current assets

46,649,020



39,535,357











Retentions receivable, non-current

734,140



344,856 Property, plant and equipment, net

24,611,862



18,753,340 Land use right, net

2,008,096



2,078,240 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

141,016



- Deferred tax assets

-



604,064 Deposit on loan agreement

918,643



436,275 Long-term investments

2,997,419



- Total assets $ 78,060,196

$ 61,752,132











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors $ 8,099,529

$ 5,353,538 Accounts payable - related parties

5,225,004



3,389,148 Loans due within one year

11,809,449



10,867,111 Advances from customers

5,522,913



2,953,595 Advances from customers - related parties

7,254,968



586,719 Income tax payables

322,419



732,699 Accrued expenses and other payables

6,971,505



6,375,800 Operating lease liabilities, current

56,852



- Deferred income

43,061



- Total current liabilities

45,305,700



30,258,610











Deferred Income, non-current

43,061



- Deferred tax liabilities

288,687



- Operating lease liabilities, non-current

68,420



- Long term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

1,377,217



4,449,889 Total non-current liabilities

1,777,385



4,449,889 Total liabilities

47,083,085



34,708,499











Shareholders' equity









Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018)

10,809



10,809 Additional paid-in capital

26,303,348



15,059,181 Statutory reserves

2,267,219



1,765,711 Retained earnings

3,946,021



11,380,149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,550,286)



(1,172,217) Total shareholders' equity

30,977,111



27,043,633 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 78,060,196

$ 61,752,132

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017











Net revenues $ 23,716,978

$ 25,973,963

$ 16,192,503 Net revenues from related parties

13,857,014



21,066,741



9,146,994 Total revenues

37,573,992



47,040,704



25,339,497 Cost of revenues

20,233,998



20,474,072



17,199,866 Cost of revenues from related parties

1,450,627



5,669,252



- Total cost of revenues

21,684,625



26,143,324



17,199,866 Gross profit

15,889,367



20,897,380



8,139,631 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

10,148,039



12,025,924



5,452,349 Total operating expenses

10,148,039



12,025,924



5,452,349 Income from operations

5,741,328



8,871,456



2,687,282 Interest expense

1,087,051



658,290



242,707 Interest income

(38,328)



(26,632)



(112,592) Government grants

(946,164)



(627,748)



(513,538) Investment loss

17,023



-



- Other expenses (income)

(153,546)



(1,162)



3,956 Total other expenses (income)

(33,964)



2,748



(379,467) Income before income taxes provisions

5,775,292



8,868,708



3,066,749 Income tax provisions

1,463,745



1,657,279



475,818 Net income $ 4,311,547

$ 7,211,429

$ 2,590,931 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(378,069)



(1,159,084)



535,810 Total comprehensive income $ 3,933,478

$ 6,052,345

$ 3,126,741

















Earnings per common share















Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.67

$ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.40

$ 0.67

$ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

10,809,000



10,809,000



9,864,479 Diluted

10,809,000



10,809,000



9,864,479

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Number of Shares

Common Shares

Additional Paid-in Capital

Retained Earnings

Statutory Reserves

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Total Shareholder's Equity Balance, January 1, 2017

9,199,000

$ 9,199

$ 7,949,466

$ 2,960,698

$ 382,802

$ (548,943)

$ 10,753,222 Net income



















2,590,931















2,590,931 Statutory reserves



















(322,896)



322,896









- Issuance of common shares for cash

1,610,000



1,610



7,109,715





















7,111,325 Foreign currency translation adjustment































535,810



535,810 Balance, December 31, 2017

10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 15,059,181

$ 5,228,733

$ 705,698

$ (13,133)

$ 20,991,288 Net income



















7,211,429















7,211,429 Statutory reserves



















(1,060,013)



1,060,013









- Foreign currency translation adjustment































(1,159,084)



(1,159,084) Balance, December 31, 2018

10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 15,059,181

$ 11,380,149

$ 1,765,711

$ (1,172,217)

$ 27,043,633 Net loss



















4,311,547















4,311,547 Statutory reserves



















(501,508)



501,508









- Capital increase from retained earnings













11,244,167



(11,244,167)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment































(378,069)



(378,069) Balance, December 31, 2019

10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 26,303,348

$ 3,946,021

$ 2,267,219

$ (1,550,286)

$ 30,977,111

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 4,311,547

$ 7,211,429

$ 2,590,931 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Loss from equity method investment

17,023



-



- Depreciation and amortization expense

1,549,296



558,327



233,493 Deferred income taxes

892,548



(118,199)



(312,997) Bad debt expense

1,243,709



280,228



229,707 Amortization of debt issuance costs

324,221



103,772



- Noncash lease expense

41,935



-



- Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,367



13,256



- Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(1,509,728)



(5,327,278)



(5,076,425) Accounts receivable - related parties, net

(1,103,104)



(1,427,078)



2,821,621 Notes receivable

(356,648)



(7,276)



70,000 Inventories

(2,923,465)



(5,762,750)



(4,923,400) Deferred cost of revenue

117,910



383,382



(657,875) Deferred cost of revenue - related party

-



1,765,856



(1,795,222) Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net

(311,090)



(2,108,928)



(412,955) Due from related parties

-



-



703 Retentions receivable, non-current

(397,157)



(358,505)



- Deposit - related party

10,134



(10,583)



- Other non-current assets

-



-



4,719 Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors

2,839,752



996,619



2,577,192 Accounts payable - related parties

1,896,054



3,269,238



248,695 Deferred income

43,433



-



(26,639) Advances from customers

2,630,143



2,420,363



(220,483) Advances from customers - related parties

6,733,465



(125,099)



719,550 Due to related parties

-



-



5,102 Deferred income, non-current

43,433



-



- Operating lease liabilities

(76,752)



-



- Income tax payables

(404,231)



267,988



144,944 Accrued expenses and other payables

(2,322,199)



(4,481,539)



589,638 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

13,291,596



(2,456,777)



(3,189,701) Cash flows from investing activities















Cash paid for equity investments

(3,015,119)



-



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,316,967)



(5,511,732)



(1,482,360) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

427,261



22,072



- Advances to third party

-



-



(1,236,490) Repayments from third party

-



-



1,236,490 Repayments from related parties

-



-



2,960 Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary

-



(200,000)



- Net cash used in investing activities

(4,904,825)



(5,689,660)



(1,479,400) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuances of common shares

-



-



7,111,325 Repayment to related parties

-



(9,703)



(739,973) Deposit on loan agreement

(503,939)



(473,698)



- Proceeds from loans due within one year

7,454,711



11,493,557



8,805,683 Repayment of loans due within one year

(8,046,350)



(11,952,224)



(3,283,830) Proceeds from long-term loans

6,376,169



8,631,493



- Payment of debt issuance costs

(335,938)



(284,219)



- Repayment of long-term loans

(7,736,415)



(730,595)



- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,791,762)



6,674,611



11,893,205 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(124,050)



(404,956)



222,973 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,470,959



(1,876,782)



7,447,077 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year

8,494,983



10,371,765



2,924,688 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 13,965,942

$ 8,494,983

$ 10,371,765

















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for interest $ 608,431

$ 689,867

$ 244,753 Cash paid for income taxes $ 977,755

$ 1,507,489

$ 656,602

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Properties acquired with loans $ -

$ 52,161

$ 206,000 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment $ 2,980,582

$ 2,636,770

$ 7,445,478 Operating expenses paid by related parties $ -

$ 9,703

$ - Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories $ 2,791,339

$ 1,566,314

$ - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,944,765

$ 2,461,501

$ 3,118,080 Restricted cash

4,021,177



6,033,482



7,253,685 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 13,965,942

$ 8,494,983

$ 10,371,765

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newater-technology-inc-announces-year-2019-audited-financial-results-301071625.html

SOURCE Newater Technology, Inc.