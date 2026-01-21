Newborn Town Inc. (09911.HK) Announces 2025 Annual Operating Data: Revenue Expected to Achieve RMB 6,760 to 7,000 million, Up over 32%, with Explosive Growth in Innovative Business

[Hong Kong – 21 January 2026] Newborn Town Inc. (Newborn Town or the company, stock code: 09911.HK), a leading global social entertainment company, released its unaudited operating data for 2025.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, the company’s total revenue is estimated to reach approximately RMB 6,760 million to RMB 7,000 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 32.8 % to 37.5 %.

Among the total revenue, social networking business contributed approximately RMB 6,030 million to RMB 6,230 million, up approximately 30.4% to 34.8% year-on-year. The innovative business saw a year-on-year growth of about 55.7% to 64.2% to approximately RMB 730 million to RMB 770 million, continuing its robust growth momentum.

In 2025, the company further deepened the integration of AI technologies into its business operations, enhancing user experience and product commercialization efficiency across business segments and driving high-quality growth.

Social Networking Business Maintains Strong Momentum with Reinforced Market Leadership

According to the announcement, the company achieved significant year-on-year revenue growth of social networking business in 2025, primarily driven by the continued expansion of diversified social products supported by AI technology.

During the year, the company's social networking business achieved structural growth across global markets, with synergies among its "bush-like" portfolio of social apps. Products such as TopTop, a game-oriented social networking platform, maintained explosive growth, acting as key engines of expansion. Meanwhile, other core social apps continued to deliver stable revenue and cash flow contributions.

Particularly in the MENA region, Newborn Town has built significant competitive advantages and a robust product ecosystem. In Q4 2025, TopTop, supported by localized operations and a growing UGC ecosystem, further strengthened its market position and emerged as a nationally popular app in high-value markets such as Saudi Arabia.

The company’s diverse-audience social networking business (LGBTQ) also sustained solid development in overseas markets. Through deepening community engagement, iterating social features, and launching brand campaigns, HeeSay has further solidified its leading position in Southeast Asia, boosting its brand influence.

As the social business continued to accelerate, Newborn Town’s overall market competitiveness also strengthened. In December 2025, the company ranked 4th on Diandian’s “Top Chinese non-gaming publishers by overseas revenue”list, up one place from the previous ranking, reflecting solid growth momentum.

The company’s consistently improving localization capabilities remain a key driver of its competitive moat. A research report by CLSA in 2025 highlighted Newborn Town’s distinctive competitive edge, enabled by deeper user insights, refined service experience, and diversified monetization models. With solid localization execution, Newborn Town has also demonstrated strong competitiveness in product innovation, user acquisition, and content operations.

Innovative Business Delivers Strong Growth as Quality Games Enter a Phase of Long-Term Operations

In 2025, Newborn Town’s innovative business emerged as a strong growth engine. The growth was driven by sustained expansion in traffic monetization, social e-commerce business, revenue contributions from the short drama segment and its self-developed quality games.

Since Q4 2024, the quality games segment has entered its profit-harvesting phase. Flagship titles have now transitioned into long-term operations, delivering a meaningful increase in ARPU during the year. Building on the game team’s growing expertise in the merge-game genre and the deeper integration of AI technologies, Newborn Town significantly shortened development cycles in 2025, while new game titles advanced steadily as planned.

Over the past year, Newborn Town’s social e-commerce business delivered steady growth, while Heer Health further consolidated its leading position in the HIV prevention and sexual health services segment.

In 2025, Heer Health partnered with insurance companies and pharmaceutical firms to launch China’s first critical illness insurance product specifically designed for people living with HIV, offering an innovative solution to long-standing challenges in insurance access for this group.

Meanwhile, the company’s short-drama business has also begun to demonstrate early positive results.

AI Integration Accelerates Innovation-Driven Momentum

In 2025, Newborn Town continued to deepen its AI strategy, integrating AI into core business operations while launching a range of “AI + Social Entertainment” product innovations.

In terms of product innovation, the company launched Aippy, an AI-powered creative content community that lowers the barrier to creation for users without coding experience. By integrating advanced AIGC technologies, Aippy enables users to easily create mini-games and other interactive content. Since it launch, the mobile version has received encouraging user feedback, achieving an average rating of 4.9 on both the Apple App Store and major Android app stores.

AI technologies have now been embedded across all key operations, with the company’s self-developed multimodal algorithm model, Boomiix, continuing to undergo iterative upgrades. By further deploying AI in core scenarios - from social recommendations, intelligent operations, advertising, risk management and content safety, and creative asset design, Newborn Town has consistently optimized user experience and operational efficiency.

In 2025, Newborn Town introduced Siyu, an AI-powered intelligent data platform enabling operations teams to efficiently query data, perform analytics and generate reports via natural-language interactions. The platform was subsequently selected as a flagship case by Amazon Web Services.

In September 2025, the company entered a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud to jointly explore opportunities in “AI + Global Social Entertainment,” leveraging both parties’ technical strengths and market reach.

In June 2025, Newborn Town established its global headquarters in Hong Kong, marking a new milestone in its globalization strategy. Between November and December 2025, Newborn Town executed a series of share repurchases on the open market, with an aggregate amount exceeding HKD 80 million, demonstrating management’s strong confidence in the company’s long-term value and growth prospects. Moving forward, the company will continue to deepen its global business footprint and remain committed to creating positive emotional value for users.

