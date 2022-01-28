Newcrest Mining December Quarter Gold Production Sequentially Increases

(RTTNews) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX, NCMGF.PK, NCMGY.PK) reported that its gold production for the three months ended 31 December 2021 was 10% higher than the prior period, mainly driven by higher mill throughput rates at Cadia, Lihir and Telfer.

According to the company, Cadia's mill capacity increased in the December 2021 quarter, with completion of the replacement and upgrade of the SAG mill motor in November 2021 resulting in higher gold production during the period. Mill throughput rates were also higher at Lihir and Telfer with a reduction in planned and unplanned shutdown activities compared to the September 2021 quarter.

The company reported gold production of 436 thousand ounces and copper production of 26 thousand tonnes in the December 2021 quarter.

Newcrest said it remains on track to deliver its full year production guidance following completion of major planned maintenance in the September 2021 quarter and the completion of the Cadia SAG mill motor project at Cadia.