13.10.2023 08:18:20

Newcrest Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Newmont

(RTTNews) - Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCMGY.PK), an Australian mining company, said on Friday that its shareholders have agreed to the acquisition of the company by Newmont Corp (NEM) via its unit Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd.

In May, Newmont had agreed to acquire Newcrest for $1.10 per share.

According to Newcrest, 84.74 percent of its shareholders were present and 92.63 percent were in favor of the scheme resolution as set out in the Notice of Scheme Meeting.

Eligible Newcrest shareholders will receive 0.400 Newmont securities for each Newcrest share held on the record date of October 30, as per the terms.

The company will now apply to the Australian federal court for approval of the scheme resolution on October 17.

If the court approves the scheme at the second hearing, then a copy of it will be submitted to Australian Securities and Investments Commission or ASIC following which the scheme will become effective.

It is expected that Newcrest shares will stop trading on the ASX, PNGX and TSX on October 26, and Newmont shares will commence trading on NYSE and TSX on November 6.

Newcrest declared a special dividend of $1.10 per Newcrest share payable on October 27 to shareholders of record on October 19.

Currently, Newcrest are trading at AUD26 up 0.78% in Australia and Newmont shares closed at $38.78 down 0.84% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) 37,70 2,28% Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen