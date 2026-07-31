Newell Brands Aktie

Newell Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860036 / ISIN: US6512291062

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31.07.2026 12:56:56

Newell Brands Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 13% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) provided its normalized earnings and net sales growth guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, based on second quarter performance and the latest expectations for the balance of the year, including current-year tariff and inflationary impacts.

For the third quarter, the company anticipates normalized earnings in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 per share on net sales and core sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.77 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, with core sales growth of 0 to 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in the range of range of $0.56 to $0.60 per share on net sales growth of 0 to 2 percent, with core sales between a decline of 1 and a growth of 1 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NWL is trading on the Nasdaq at $5.82, up $0.68 or 13.15 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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