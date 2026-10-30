Newell Brands Aktie

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WKN: 860036 / ISIN: US6512291062

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30.10.2026 11:58:40

Newell Brands Boosts FY26 Sales Growth Outlook; Slips To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) provided its normalized earnings and net sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its sales growth outlook for the full-year 2026, based on solid results and the dramatic improvements made across the key capabilities.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates normalized earnings in a range of $0.17 to $0.19 per share on net sales and core sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.74 to $0.76 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 3 percent, with core sales growth of 1 to 2 percent.

Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.77 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 2 percent, with core sales growth of 0 to 1 percent.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $81 million or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $21 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, normalized net income for the quarter was $0.20 per share, compared to $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 3.7 percent to $1.87 billion from $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NWL is trading on the Nasdaq at $4.96, down $0.12 or 2.36 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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