28.10.2022

Newell Brands, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.2% to $2.252B from $2.787 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $31 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $2.252B vs. $2.787 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.09 to $0.14 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.18 Bln-$2.26 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.61 Full year revenue guidance: $9.35 Bln-$9.43 Bln

