Newell Brands, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $96 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $127 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.81 billion from $2.69 billion last year.

Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $96 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 to $0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.25 to $2.30 Bln

