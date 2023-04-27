|
27.04.2023 15:53:00
Newell Brands Is Down 50% From Its 52-Week High. Time to Buy?
If there's one thing investors can take away from Newell Brands' (NASDAQ: NWL) 2022 business performance, it's that the second half of the year was awful. Unfortunately, the maker of such well-known brands as Rubbermaid and Sunbeam is projecting that the hard times will continue into 2023 -- which helps explain why the stock has fallen around 50% from its 52-week highs. Is this a chance to buy or should investors tread with caution?Surprisingly, 2022 started out fairly well for Newell. Core sales rose 4% in the first half with operating margin expanding 40 basis points. And then, in the second half, sales plunged 10.1% with operating margin contracting 370 basis points. Those numbers are like night and day, and almost shocking to see. For the full year, the company's GAAP earnings tallied up to $0.47 per share versus $1.45 in 2021.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Newell Brands Inc
|10,71
|-0,51%