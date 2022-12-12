12.12.2022 14:44:45

Newell Brands Names Mark Erceg CFO, Effective January 9, 2023

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands (NWL), on Monday, said it appointed Mark Erceg as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2023.

Erceg will succeed Chris Peterson in that capacity and will become a member of the company's Leadership Team. Chris Peterson will fully transition into his role as President, Newell Brands and continue to report to Ravi Saligram, Chief Executive Officer. Erceg will be based in Atlanta and will report to Chris Peterson.

Erceg will lead all aspects of the company's Finance and Information Technology functions including business planning & analysis, accounting, SEC reporting, internal audit, tax, treasury, investor relations, information management and global business services.

Before joining Newell Brands, Mark Erceg was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Cerner Corp., a Fortune 500 Healthcare Information Technology Co.. Prior to that, and over the course of about 10 years, Erceg served as CFO at three other publicly traded companies, including Tiffany & Co., Canadian Pacific Railway and Masonite International Corp.

