Newell Brands' Net Loss Widens; Guides Q1, FY26; Stock Plummets In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), a consumer products company, on Friday reported net loss widened while its normalised net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the prior year. The company also announced first-quarter and full-year 2026 guidance.

In the pre-market trading, Newell Brands is 11.50% lesser at $4.0000 on the Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $315 million from $54 million in the prior year.

Loss per share were $0.75 versus $0.13 last year.

On the adjusted basis,

Normalized net income increased to $75 million from $69 in the prior year.

Normalized earnings per share were $0.18 versus $0.16 last year.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Normalized EBITDA surged to $241 from $216 million in the same period last year.

Operating loss widened to $272 million compared with income of 9 million in the previous year.

Net sales decreased 2.7 percent to $1.90 billion from $1.95 billion in the previous year.

On average, 7 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $1.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, for the first quarter of the full year 2026, the company's net sales are expected to decline between 5% and 3%.

Normalized operating margin is projected in the range of 2.5% to 3.5% for the first quarter.

Normalized earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to be between a loss of $0.12 and a loss of $0.08.

For the full year 2026, net sales are expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%.

Normalized operating margin is forecast at 8.6% to 9.2% for the full year 2026.

Normalized earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.60.

