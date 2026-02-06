Newell Brands Aktie

Newell Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860036 / ISIN: US6512291062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 12:48:59

Newell Brands' Net Loss Widens; Guides Q1, FY26; Stock Plummets In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), a consumer products company, on Friday reported net loss widened while its normalised net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the prior year. The company also announced first-quarter and full-year 2026 guidance.

In the pre-market trading, Newell Brands is 11.50% lesser at $4.0000 on the Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $315 million from $54 million in the prior year.

Loss per share were $0.75 versus $0.13 last year.

On the adjusted basis,

Normalized net income increased to $75 million from $69 in the prior year.

Normalized earnings per share were $0.18 versus $0.16 last year.

On average, 9 analysts had expected the company to report $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Normalized EBITDA surged to $241 from $216 million in the same period last year.

Operating loss widened to $272 million compared with income of 9 million in the previous year.

Net sales decreased 2.7 percent to $1.90 billion from $1.95 billion in the previous year.

On average, 7 analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $1.88 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, for the first quarter of the full year 2026, the company's net sales are expected to decline between 5% and 3%.

Normalized operating margin is projected in the range of 2.5% to 3.5% for the first quarter.

Normalized earnings per share for the first quarter are expected to be between a loss of $0.12 and a loss of $0.08.

For the full year 2026, net sales are expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%.

Normalized operating margin is forecast at 8.6% to 9.2% for the full year 2026.

Normalized earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.60.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newell Brands Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newell Brands Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newell Brands Inc 3,40 -11,02% Newell Brands Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen