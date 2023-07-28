|
28.07.2023 13:39:26
Newell Brands Q2 Net Plunges As Sales Decline; Slashes Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands (NWL) Friday reported net income of $18 million or $0.04 per share for the second quarter, significantly lower than $199 million or $0.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by lower sales. However, earnings excluding items beat the Street view. In addition, for the third quarter, the company expects earnings and sales below estimates.
The company also cut its full-year outlook.
Normalized net income was $101 million or $0.24 per share, compared with $232 million or $0.56 per share last year.
Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales were $2.2 billion, a decline of 13% from the prior year period. The consensus estimate was for $2.15 billion.
For the full year, the company now expects sales to be in the range of $8.2 billion - $8.34 billion, down from $8.4 billion - $8.6 billion guided earlier. Normalized EPS is expected in the range of $0.80 - $0.90, lower than $0.95 -$1.08.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.45 billion for the period.
For the third quarter, Newell Brands sees sales in the range of $2.11 billion - $2.16 billion, and normalized EPS in the range of $0.20 - $0.24. Analysts see earnings of $0.45 per share, on revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Newell Brands Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Newell Brands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Newell Brands bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.23
|Ausblick: Newell Brands gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Newell Brands-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Newell Brands angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Newell Brands-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Newell Brands-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.23
|Why Newell Brands Stock Popped on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
07.06.23
|What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Newell Brands (Benzinga)
|
17.05.23
|Expert Ratings for Newell Brands (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Newell Brands Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Newell Brands Inc
|9,24
|-3,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.