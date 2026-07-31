Newell Brands Aktie

Newell Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860036 / ISIN: US6512291062

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31.07.2026 17:01:11

Newell Brands Stock Surges 22% After Q2 Earnings Rise And Positive Outlook

(RTTNews) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares jumped $1.16, or 22.59 percent, to $6.30 on Friday, after the consumer goods company reported stronger second-quarter earnings and revenue while issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year.

The stock opened at $6.56 and traded between $6.35 and $7.13 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $3.07 to $7.13. Trading volume reached 16.20 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 10.67 million shares.

Second-quarter net earnings increased to $106 million, or $0.25 per share, from $46 million, or $0.11 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $180 million, or $0.42 per share. Revenue rose 3.0 percent to $1.994 billion from $1.935 billion in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter normalized EPS of $0.18 to $0.20 with net sales and core sales growth of 2 percent to 3 percent. For full-year 2026, it forecasts normalized EPS of $0.73 to $0.77 and core revenue growth of 0 percent to 1 percent.

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