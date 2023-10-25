Newest Certified Implementer for Bloomberg Tax is BDO

BDO Will Support Client use of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and BDO USA, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced that BDO is the newest member of the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program (CIP). As a certified implementer, BDO will support its clients' successful use of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers by optimizing each solution to fit the customer's overall tax landscape.

As a Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer, BDO's Tax Automation & Innovation practice helps companies to design and document processes, extract, transform and load source data, automate tax calculations, and streamline tax reporting leveraging Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers. BDO will leverage its experience optimizing and implementing Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers for hundreds of corporate tax functions to find broader connections in a customer's tax process and address complexities, staff, or time constraints.

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax estimations for 10-K and 10-Q financial statements, while managing risk and reducing time spent. The fully integrated, easy-to-implement software ensures the rate reconciliation ties and outputs are audit-ready.

Bloomberg Tax Workpapers is a cloud-based software solution that combines the power of automated data transformation with the flexibility of a spreadsheet. Workpapers allows users to improve the end-to-end workpaper process with integrated tax guidance, data prep, and controls purpose-built for tax professionals.

"As we service our clients from data to deliverable across tax obligations, Bloomberg Tax Provision allows us to bring even greater depth to our tax technology portfolio," says Haley Dobre, Principal and National Tax Automation & Innovation Leader with BDO USA. "As a certified implementer, we can now bring this comprehensive and intuitive solution to our clients as we look to deploy the right technology to the right tax departments based on their needs."

"We are excited to welcome BDO as the newest certified implementer for Bloomberg Tax Provision as well as Bloomberg Tax Workpapers," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Our shared clients will greatly benefit from BDO's guidance as they successfully implement automated solutions to save time and increase efficiency."

BDO joins Baker Tilly, RSM, GTM, and VPTax as members of the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program. Additional information about the Certified Implementer Program is available at https://pro.bloombergtax.com/bloomberg-tax-certified-implementer-program/.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

About BDO USA

At BDO, our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes for our people, our clients and our communities. Across the U.S., and in over 160 countries through our global organization, BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

