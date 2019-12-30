Newest ezPaycheck Payroll Software 2020 Released With Final 2020 Tax Tables By IRS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com states that the IRS has just confirmed the final 2020 withholding instructions. The 2020 year version of ezPaycheck payroll software was updated and released on December 26th to reflect these changes. See links below for Tax table changes:

2020 Federal Tax Tables- https://www.halfpricesoft.com/federal_income_tax_2020.asp

2020 State Tax Tables

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/state-tax-table-2020.asp

"The 2020 version of ezPaycheck payroll software was released on December 26th with the final ax table changes from the IRS for the upcoming year." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Small Businesses wanting to streamline payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck 2020 for 30 days with no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

The unique features include:



ezPaycheck prints W2 forms in 4-up format

Supports differential pay rates within the company

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semi monthly and monthly pay periods

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks

Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre printed forms required for W2 and W3)

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports network for multiple users

Priced at $99 per computer, per calendar year ( 2019-2020 bundle version is available at a discounted cost for the month of November), To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please go to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

